CORDERO, Miguel Sr. "Mike" loving husband and father, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at age 69. Miguel was born November 7, 1949 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. He is preceded in death by his mother, Delia Rolon; father, Dolores Cordero; and brothers, Luis Ivan Cordero and Jose Cordero. He is survived by wife, Terri Cordero; daughters, Lisa Cordero of Ruskin, FL, Nancy Acosta (Julio) of Tampa, FL; son, Miguel Cordero Jr. (Tanya) of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Jazmine Nieves, Joseph Frank, Deja Cordero and Zavier Cordero; great-grandchildren, Everleigh Nieves and Elijah Nieves; sister, Irma Luz Cordero; brothers, Angel Elias, Manuel Antonio Cordero and Cesar Omar Cordero; and lifelong friend, Nilsa Cord-ero. A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the National Cremation and Burial Society, 308 E. College Ave., Ruskin, FL. Visitation will be 1-3 pm, with service to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019