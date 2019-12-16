Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike BUSCIGLIO. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

BUSCIGLIO, Mike departed peacefully for Heaven on December 3, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in West Tampa on August 4, 1925 and was a graduate of Jefferson High. He married the love of his life, Diamela Del Rio in 1946. His 94 years in life brought him much success and adventure. He worked many years as a salesman of men's garments and later transitioned to veterinary pharmaceuticals. Nothing brought more joy to Mike than his love for his family and his wife of 73 years. Even at his age, Mike was tech savvy, paid his bills online, and had a man cave. He was the biggest Gators fan you never knew about and held on to see them defeat FSU one last time. He now joins his parents, James and Rosalia; brother, Jack; son-in-law, Tony Ragano; and grandson, Ryan Rodriguez. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Diamela; brother, Jimmy; children, Arlene, Denise Traina (Frank), Michael (Mary), and Michele; grandchildren, Shawn Hooker (Lisa), Troy Ragano (Alexis), Frankie Traina, John David Hooker, Mike Traina (Jessi), Rosalie Guasch (Allen), and Monica Guasch; great-grandchildren, Julian Hooker, Ryan Traina; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Broderick-Breit and the Hospice Burgundy Team for their care and support and is grateful to all family and friends for their love and prayers. A private interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Presbyterian Church, 4120 N Macdill Ave., Tampa, FL 33607 or a . Please sign Mike's guestbook at:

