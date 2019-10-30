ALEXSUK, Milan Dimitry 90, of Masaryktown, Florida, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Milan was born on December 12, 1928 in Masaryktown FL, to Metro and Christina Alexsuk. He was the youngest of six children. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sammie who was loved by all. He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, and a son and daughter-in-law, Teresa and David Alberts, Cathy and Tommy Bowen, Pam and Shawn Hurley, Emory and Nancy Alexsuk. He had nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grand-children. He served in the U.S. Army and owned and operated a chicken farm for more than 30 years. He was actively involved in the Slovak community of Masaryktown for decades. He led by example in all aspects of his life. A visitation will be held at Merritt Funeral Home in Spring Hill on Friday November 1, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 am in Masaryktown at St. Mary Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. There will be a luncheon following the service for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Hope for the Warriors. For full obituary please visit: merrittfuneral.com. Merritt F.H. 686-6649
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019