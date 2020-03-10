Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
VUJANICH, Milan USAF (Ret.) age 79, passed away on March 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (Easterbrooks); two daughters, Kim Vetzel and husband, Rob, and Michelle Lafferty; four grandchildren, Ryan and Cheyanne Vetzel, and Latour and Mckenna Lafferty; and his only surviving sibling, sister, Joanne Stump and husband, Gary. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was an extremely proud Vietnam Veteran and retired from the USAF in 1982 after 20 years of dedicated service. Later, he also retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a very hard worker, meticulous with all he did. He will be greatly missed by the many who loved him and whom he loved in return. Memorial services will be held on March 23, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Brandon at 10 am, with a reception immediately following. Inurnment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell at 2:30 pm. Please visit: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020
