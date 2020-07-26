Mildred BRAND

BRAND, Mildred (formerly Per-eira/Torres), 84, a native of Tampa, passed away July 22, 2020. She retired after working 30 years for the Hillsborough County Housing Assistance. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Jason. She is survived by her children, Kenny (Diane) Pereira and Kathy (Dave) Pereira; grandchildren, Bryan Pereira, Juan Bermudez Jr., Dominique Bermudez Calderon, and Summer Pereira; five great-grandchild-ren; sister, Irene Estevez and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store