Mildred BRAND
BRAND, Mildred (formerly Per-eira/Torres), 84, a native of Tampa, passed away July 22, 2020. She retired after working 30 years for the Hillsborough County Housing Assistance. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Jason. She is survived by her children, Kenny (Diane) Pereira and Kathy (Dave) Pereira; grandchildren, Bryan Pereira, Juan Bermudez Jr., Dominique Bermudez Calderon, and Summer Pereira; five great-grandchild-ren; sister, Irene Estevez and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre
2550 Highlands Boulevard North
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
7275096275
