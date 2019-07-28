HARDING-FREY, Mildred
Davis 102, of Largo, Florida, passed away April 27, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL, October 2, 1916, she graduated from Agnes Scott with a BA and from Columbus University with a MA and PhD in English and Comparative Literature. She taught English in the US, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt. She is survived by her daughter, Branwen Adams Denton; granddaughter, Jessica Denton; great-granddaughter, Eliza Caisse and son-in-law, Don Denton. She was preceded in death by parents, Maude and Richard Davis; son, John Brayton Adams and husband, Robert Frey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019