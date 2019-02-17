STORY, Mildred Elizabeth
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Elizabeth STORY.
Born in New York City Nov. 13, 1918, she moved to Florida in 1952. Mildred celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by three generations of family. She died at home with loving family Feb. 9, 2019 after a short illness. She is survived by three daughters, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed. No services are planned.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019