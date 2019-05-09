WELDON, Mildred Fern
97, of New Port Richey, Florida passed peacefully away May 1, 2019. Fern Weldon was born May 5, 1921 in Warrensburg, MO. She was the daughter of Harry H. and Bertha E. Staley. She graduated from UCM and married David Allen July 11, 1942. Their son, Michael Allen, was born December 23, 1945. David Allen died flying a military test plane in 1945 for the Navy. Fern married Chester A. Weldon November 15, 1947 and added a second son, Stephen R. Weldon, to their family. Fern loved life and had many friends. Music and faith were a large part of her life, she played the piano for her church and loved playing card games with friends. Survivors include son, Stephen R. Weldon; daughter-in-law, Mary M. Weldon of Tampa, Florida; grandson, Derek C. Weldon and significant other, Melanie Khamphoumy; and granddaughters, Jerilynn and Sandra Weldon. Fern will be interred at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg, MO.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019