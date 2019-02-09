Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PAGANI, Mildred Harriet



PAGANI, Mildred Harriet"Millie" Our beloved mother, peacefully passed away Feb. 6, 2019 in Wesley Chapel, FL at the age of 82 after a courageous battle with a debilitating disease. This strong and beautiful woman is survived by her three sons, Terry, Joseph, and Darrin; their three wives, Peggy, Chanipa, and Maria; nine grandchildren, Laura, Steven, Sean, Desiree, Joey, Joava, Sam, Meg, and Mia; and five great-grandchildren, Marissa, Anthony, Joshua, Lily, and Jackson. Millie is also survived by her sister, Josephine; and her brother, Frank. Millie was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria; and her parents, Julius and Bessie. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. In Florida, visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity FL 34655 on Monday, Feb. 11 from 5-7 pm with a service at 7 pm. A memorial service will also be held in New York in the near future. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Millie's name to First Book ( https://firstbook.org/ ), a cause she believed in wholeheartedly to help deliver resources to students and teachers where they are needed most, would be most welcomed and appreciated. Funeral Home Trinity Memorial Gardens

12609 Memorial Dr.

Trinity , FL 34655

12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity , FL 34655
(727) 376-7824

