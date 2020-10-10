Mildred HICKERT

HICKERT, Mildred Molloy "Millie" 93, formerly of Clearwater, FL, died October 6, 2020 due to complications from cancer. She is survived by children, Pat Hickert (Ellen Beamer), Mary Herring (Howell Herring), Diana Hickert-Hill (Peter Hill), and Paul Hickert (Abby Bilanin); and grandchildren, Theresa and Mariel Herring, Alex and Sarah Hill, Kate, Sydney and Grayson Hickert, Bella and Anna Paraschac; and great-grandchild, Amelia Herring. Millie was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, Emory, and her brothers, George, Richard, and Robert Molloy. Millie was born in Faribault, MN, and moved as an adventurous young adult to the Twin Cities where she met Emory. In 1971, Emory's employer relocated the family to Clearwater, FL, where Millie attended daily Mass and volunteered at Light of Christ Catholic Church as well as at the Kimberly Home. Millie loved to travel. She was a couture seamstress, gourmet cook, fabulous hostess, and beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. In 2017, Millie moved near family first to Baltimore and then at the onset of the pandemic to Wintergreen, VA, to shelter in place in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the home of Diana and Peter and joined by Sarah. Her last seven months were her happiest since Emory's death. Millie was visited often by family and friends whom she entertained with her amusing views on topics in the news. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to Hospice of the Piedmont. A private Memorial Mass will be recorded for webcast to family and friends at a later date. Millie will be interred alongside Emory at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL.



