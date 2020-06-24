Mildred HOMMER

HOMMER, Mildred Gatewood peacefully passed away on February 13, 2020. She was born in 1925, St. Petersburg, FL, to Joseph and Thelma Gatewood. She was a 1943 graduate of SPHS. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Sylvester C. Hommer; her parents and a brother, Eugene Gatewood. She is survived by her brother, Neil and Nancy Gatewood; stepdaughter, Sylvia Hommer Acton of Columbus, OH; niece, Mary and Larry Wilson, Glasgo, PA; Mary Janine Deaford, Jacksonville, FL, Sallie and Basil Worl, St. Petersburg, FL, Randy Reagor and Gary Reagor, Jacksonville, FL. A private service will be held at Memorial Park. She lived during the Great Depression and WWII. She started college at the age of 37 and graduated Florida State University. She obtained her masters from University of Florida. She was a social worker by trade in both the state of Florida and Georgia. She was a very organized person. Her generosity was felt by many through out her life. She had a love of all animals, especially cats. Her love for art was contagious. Mildred will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store