Carmelina Mildred Ingrao, 96 of Clearwater, FL passed away April 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born in Greensburg, PA March 17, 1923, Mildred was an amazing, deeply loved woman of faith and true testament of the greatest generation. Assisting in the war effort during WWII, Mildred was one of many dedicated and loyal "Rosie Riveter's" who helped support our country during this tumultuous time. Later working for the New York Police Department in a civilian capacity. A member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church and several other Catholic organizations around the world, Mildred was guided by her faith and love in Jesus Christ emulating His teachings daily throughout her beautiful life. Her most honorable of achievements, a caring and loving mother and grandmother, who raised and taught so many to carry on her teachings, compassion and recipes. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Ingrao; son, Joseph Ingrao; daughter, Teresa M. Cavanaugh-Calabro; sisters, Louise Pellicoro, Frances Bruno and brother, Carlo Bruno. Survived, loved and celebrated by her grandchildren, Joseph Ingrao, Kristine Manning, Michael Ingrao, Steven Calabro, Joanna Ingrao, Christopher Ingrao and great-grandchildren, Derek Ingrao, Steven A. Calabro, Michael J. Ingrao, Ryan Ingrao, Luke Mannin,g and Trevor Manning. Mildred's family will celebrate her life April 22, 2019 at 9 am at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, New Port Richey, FL. Following, a mass of Christian burial will be said at 10 am at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Holiday, FL. Meadowlawn Funeral Home

