Mildred JORDON
1918 - 2020
JORDON, Mildred A. "Millie" (Goodson) age 102, (1918-2020) St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep November 3, 2020. Survivors: daughter, Carolyn (Paul) Cooper; granddaughter, Allison (Mike) Zehnder; grandson, Jordon Cooper; great-grandson, Silas Zehnder; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Zehnder; and many other relatives. She was pre-deceased by Floyd, her husband of 58 years; infant son, Stewart; sister, Virginia Thomas; and infant great-granddaughter, Marie Zehnder. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date. Contributions: her church, St. Petersburg First United Methodist, 212 3rd St. North, 33701; or to Empath Health/Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
1 entry
November 12, 2020
CHENGSI LIU
Friend
