BUDD, Mildred Lorraine



"Millie" 85, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Millie was a resident of Biloxi, MS, but spent most of her adult life in Tampa, FL. She was born on July 13, 1933 to Joseph and Beulah Butler. Millie was a dedicated employee of the F.B.I., serving 26 years in the Tampa Bay F.B.I. office. She enjoyed playing slot machines, reading and completing crossword puzzles.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert "Bob" Rost; parents, Joseph and Beulah Butler; daughter, Deborah Rossiter; and siblings, Harold Butler, Bill Butler, Earl Butler, Gary Butler, Alice Knorp, and Judy Butler. Survivors include her husband, John Budd; sons, William J. Rost and Dr. James R. Rost; grandchildren, Lauren Rost, Jackson Rost, Emily Rost, "Happy" Rossiter, Jennifer Blackman, Joseph Rost, Michael Rost, and Kim Rost; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna Siebeneck. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. View and sign register book at:



www.bradfordokeefe.com

