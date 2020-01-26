Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Mildred Myers Obituary
MYERS, Mildred C. 97, passed away on January 13, 2020. She worked for the Pinellas County School System as a cafeteria worker, a school bus driver and an assistant for the transportation department until retirement. She is survived by her daughter, Fay Price (Johnny); and her son, Vaun Myers (Cheryl); and two grandchildren, Lori De Lima and Stephen Myers (Tiffiney); and two great grandchildren, Alyssa and Kayla De Lima. There will be no services. Memorial Park FH memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
