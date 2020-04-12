Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Mildred (Pfeifer) a 54-year resident of Treasure Island, FL, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Melvin E. Nelson. They were both native Chicagoans and grade school classmates. Millie was a Daddy's girl who grew up the middle of three daughters. She was smart, skipping two grades in grammar school before graduating from Parker High School at age 16. She loved singing in the church choir most of her life...beginning soloing at two funerals when she was 8. She loved entertaining in church and school musicals and even a Kitchen Band made up of PTA members. She lived to a ripe old age of 108 2/3, but retained her love for life, family, friends, music, humor and wit, the will to work, and of course, chocolate. Millie is survived by and will be missed by a son, Wayne (Christine), New York City; and a daughter, Ruth Hurth, Treasure Island, FL.; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; plus many nieces and nephews. Gratitude goes to Season's Hospice for her final 12 days of excellent care.

