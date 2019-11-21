Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred SAVAGE. View Sign Service Information Kersey Funeral Home 108 Lake Stella Drive Auburndale , FL 33823 (863)-967-1167 Send Flowers Obituary

SAVAGE, Mildred Louise 94, a resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and formerly of Au- burndale and Plant City, Florida, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mrs. Savage was born February 14, 1925 in Adel, Georgia to John Archie and Lucy (Louelender) Harris. Mildred moved to Ocean Springs to be by her daughter in 2015. She retired from the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier. Mildred was a member of Lena Vista Baptist Church in Auburndale and a member of the Post Office Rural Carrier's Club. Mildred enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by herparents; her husband of 67 years, Henry Savage, in 2008; two sons, Tony Gale Savage and Stanley Savage; two brothers, John Irvin Harris and William Etheridge Harris and sister, Doris Almond. Mildred is survived by her loving family; daughter, Ann (Merrill) Lonnborg of Ocean Springs, MS; two sisters, Mary Lou Talley of Hahira, GA and Faye Hutto of Valdosta, GA; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchil- dren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 am, Saturday, November 23, at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL 33823. (863) 967-1167 with visitation beginning at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.

