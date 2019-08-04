SEARLES, Mildred Bauer died July 28, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Florida at the age of 93, and was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Robert Searles. They moved to Florida from Westmont, IL and formerly resided in New Port Richey and Spring Hill, before residing in Palm Harbor. Mildred is survived by three children, Dayle Catterton, Janice Vella and Lynne Eastlake (Richard); six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice, North Pinellas Care Center.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019