Mildred SMITH

SMITH, Mildred Thompson 90, of St. Petersburg, FL, entered peacefully into Heaven on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born and raised in Albemarle, North Carolina, Mildred lovingly raised four children and then went on to pursue and enjoy a nursing career at Huber Restorium until she retired in 1995. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 71 1/2 years, Brady Overman; and her daughter, Kristy DuBois, her parents, J.R. and Mary Ethel Thompson; her sisters, Ruby Troutman and Kathleen Swaringen; and her brother, Sam. She is survived by her children, Kathy Jopling (Dan), Michael Smith (Sandra) and Kerry Hajner (Randy); her eight grandchildren, Tony, Kyle, Jessica, Nicholas, Kacie, Kahlie, Elias, and Dylan; and her seven great-grandchildren, Cole, Cooper, Jada, Zoe, Caleb, Addison, Ellora and many nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store