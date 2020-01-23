SURREY, Mildred 89, of St Petersburg, transition- ed to her heavenly home January 13, 2020. She is survived by one grandson, Chez Blackwell; one granddaughter, Brandi Morse; one daughter-in-law, Anetia Inmon-Blackwell; one great-granddaughter, Alea Williams; one great-grandson, Judah Blackwell; cousins, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, Jan. 24 with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral, Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 am, at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020