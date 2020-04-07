VALORI KIEHBORTH, Mildred M. (Jump) passed away peacefully March 23, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, in 1920, Mildred moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1985. She loved dancing, playing cards, bingo, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Caruso, Judi Valori (Mark Berman), Geralyn Wittig (Tom), Mario Valori; dau-ghter-in-law, Jean Valori; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Burial in Pennsylvania by D'Anjolell-Barone was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. John Chrytom Church at 607 S. Providence Road, Wall-ingord, PA 19086 or on their website.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020