JANKOVIC, Miles Wayne



71, of St. Petersburg passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital. He was born in Allentown, NJ December 25, 1947 and was raised in Hightstown, NJ. He moved to St. Petersburg in 1978 with his beloved family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milos and Doris Jankovic and brother, Danny Jankovic. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Jankovic; his children, Michael Jankovic, Bryan (Teri) Jankovic, Todd (Corrie) Jankovic, and Missy (Danny Jankovic-Resto; his grandchildren, Jordan (Drew) Henson, Reghan Resto, Lakin Jankovic, Analiese Resto, T.J. Jankovic, and Zayne Jankovic; his siblings, Bernice (John) Mazzeo, Deanna VanHise, Janet Barry, Bobby (Lenora) Jankovic, Susie (Bob) Freeman, and Debbie (John) Barry; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Miles was the family patriarch and his family was always first. He owned Miles Automotive and was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed spending time with his wife in the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina. His kind smile, warm hugs and contagious laugh will never be forgotten. There will be a visitation Tuesday, April 30, 5-7 pm with a service at 7 pm at:



Sorensen Funeral Home 323-5111

