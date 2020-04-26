Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millard EATMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EATMAN, Millard Calvin 93, born in Nash County, North Carolina, passed away April 3, 2020, at his home. He is survived by Janie, his loving wife of 70 years; his three children; and four grandchildren who lovingly called him "papaw". Papaw loved mullet fishing from the bridges and has hosted many a fish dinner pulled from the nets. After retiring from Beyersdorf Co, they traveled the 48 states in their airstream, enjoying the sights and people of this country. He and Janie have been the warm center of the family, hosting family gatherings. Millard could be found in charge of the grill, shucking up oysters, or boiling up peanuts. While we grieve, we know he is in heaven sharing his stories, watching over his loved ones with a smile on his face and a hug for us all. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

EATMAN, Millard Calvin 93, born in Nash County, North Carolina, passed away April 3, 2020, at his home. He is survived by Janie, his loving wife of 70 years; his three children; and four grandchildren who lovingly called him "papaw". Papaw loved mullet fishing from the bridges and has hosted many a fish dinner pulled from the nets. After retiring from Beyersdorf Co, they traveled the 48 states in their airstream, enjoying the sights and people of this country. He and Janie have been the warm center of the family, hosting family gatherings. Millard could be found in charge of the grill, shucking up oysters, or boiling up peanuts. While we grieve, we know he is in heaven sharing his stories, watching over his loved ones with a smile on his face and a hug for us all. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close