EATMAN, Millard Calvin 93, born in Nash County, North Carolina, passed away April 3, 2020, at his home. He is survived by Janie, his loving wife of 70 years; his three children; and four grandchildren who lovingly called him "papaw". Papaw loved mullet fishing from the bridges and has hosted many a fish dinner pulled from the nets. After retiring from Beyersdorf Co, they traveled the 48 states in their airstream, enjoying the sights and people of this country. He and Janie have been the warm center of the family, hosting family gatherings. Millard could be found in charge of the grill, shucking up oysters, or boiling up peanuts. While we grieve, we know he is in heaven sharing his stories, watching over his loved ones with a smile on his face and a hug for us all. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020