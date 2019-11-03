NEAL, Millard F. 90, passed away at Bayfront Hospital October 21, 2019. He was born July 26, 1929 in Clearwater, FL to the late Rev. Millard F. Neal Sr. and Nettie (Jones) Neal. Millard was a Priest at St. Peter's Cathedral for over 20 years. He was an inspiration to all and was loved by many. Millard is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving companion of 12 years, Carol Nelson of St. Petersburg; his daughter, D'Andrea B. Neal of Aurora, CO; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Dr. Gladys (Jamieson) Neal; his son, Randall; his daughter, Nadine; and his six siblings. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 am at St. Peter's Cathedral, 140 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Millard's memory to the church's outreach ministry. A full obituary is available at: AndersonMcQueen.com Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019