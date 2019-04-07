Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millicent "Millie" COHEN. View Sign

COHEN, Millicent "Millie"



98, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She is predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Norman. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Martin (Sara), Robert (Lynn) and Brad (Carol) Cohen, all in Tampa; four grandchildren, Daniel Cohen (Jennifer), Donald Bolton, Dr. Kristin Weinschenk (Matthew), all in Atlanta, and Dr. Gillian Bush (Doug), in N. Palm Beach. Millie was blessed with six great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Cecilia, Henry, Evelyn, Nathan, Spencer, and many loving nieces and nephews. Millie was a native New Yorker, living much of her life in Great Neck, NY, later moving to Tamarac, FL, and then to Tampa to be with her sons. She was beautiful and stylish, and will be remembered for her loving presence, inclusiveness and warmth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The LIFE Center of the Suncoast in Tampa or a . Memorial services will be at Star of David Memorial Gardens, 7701 Bailey Road, N. Lauderdale, FL 33068, on Sunday, April 14, noon.

COHEN, Millicent "Millie"98, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She is predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Norman. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Martin (Sara), Robert (Lynn) and Brad (Carol) Cohen, all in Tampa; four grandchildren, Daniel Cohen (Jennifer), Donald Bolton, Dr. Kristin Weinschenk (Matthew), all in Atlanta, and Dr. Gillian Bush (Doug), in N. Palm Beach. Millie was blessed with six great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Cecilia, Henry, Evelyn, Nathan, Spencer, and many loving nieces and nephews. Millie was a native New Yorker, living much of her life in Great Neck, NY, later moving to Tamarac, FL, and then to Tampa to be with her sons. She was beautiful and stylish, and will be remembered for her loving presence, inclusiveness and warmth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The LIFE Center of the Suncoast in Tampa or a . Memorial services will be at Star of David Memorial Gardens, 7701 Bailey Road, N. Lauderdale, FL 33068, on Sunday, April 14, noon. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019

Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel

