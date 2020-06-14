Millicent Webster

WEBSTER, Millicent E "Penny " Penny was born in Chicago, Illinois August 17, 1915 and passed away June 10, 2020 just months from her 105th birthday. The daughter of James and Ida Marshall, she graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Food Science. During her career, she taught nutrition at schools of nursing, consulted at nursing homes, and was the President of the Western New York Dietetic Association. Penny met her husband John Webster in Detroit where they were both working at Harper Hospital. They raised their family in the Buffalo area, before moving to Florida. Penny was an avid bridge player, wonderful swimmer, enjoyed reading, needlework, and socializing with her family and her many friends at Westminster Suncoast Retirement Community. Penny was thankful for her long, healthy, and happy life and we are thankful to have her with us for so many years. She was preceded in death by John, her husband of 59 years, her grandson, Matthew Webster, and her sister, Lorraine Burgess. She is survived by her son, John Webster (Connie); daughter, Jamie Gill (Andy); grandson, Clay Webster (Sue); step grandson, John Terry; great-grandchildren, Sam and Ellie Webster; and many nieces and nephews. Penny will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held June 25 at 10 am at Serenity Funeral Home in Largo, Florida. The service will be available via livestream. Visit www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com for livestreaming details. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice in Penny's memory. Serenity Funeral Home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.