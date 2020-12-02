WARD, Millie E. 88, of Trenton, FL formerly of Largo passed away Nov. 26, 2020. She was born in Billett, IL grew up in Indianapolis, IN and moved to Clearwater in 1947 and saw it as a slice of paradise. She was co-owner of Ward's Seafood and after selling the market she commercial fished along side her husband, Johnie; who preceded her in death in 2007. Millie was a member of Faith Christian Church and Belmont Methodist Church. She always looked forward to summers in Maggie Valley, enjoyed attending the Cracker Suppers for the Largo Historical Society, and had a great love for her family and friends. Besides her husband, Millie is preceded in death by two brothers, Russel Dotson and Howard Avery Dotson. She is survived by a daughter, Terry Jean (John) Conyers; a son, Richard Keith (Loretta) Ward; three grandchildren, Layla Chalk, Lisa Frier, Kenny Ward, and four great-grandchildren, Gracie, Zane, Madeline, and Jacob. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3, 11 am until service at 12 noon at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com