Millie Ward
WARD, Millie E. 88, of Trenton, FL formerly of Largo passed away Nov. 26, 2020. She was born in Billett, IL grew up in Indianapolis, IN and moved to Clearwater in 1947 and saw it as a slice of paradise. She was co-owner of Ward's Seafood and after selling the market she commercial fished along side her husband, Johnie; who preceded her in death in 2007. Millie was a member of Faith Christian Church and Belmont Methodist Church. She always looked forward to summers in Maggie Valley, enjoyed attending the Cracker Suppers for the Largo Historical Society, and had a great love for her family and friends. Besides her husband, Millie is preceded in death by two brothers, Russel Dotson and Howard Avery Dotson. She is survived by a daughter, Terry Jean (John) Conyers; a son, Richard Keith (Loretta) Ward; three grandchildren, Layla Chalk, Lisa Frier, Kenny Ward, and four great-grandchildren, Gracie, Zane, Madeline, and Jacob. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3, 11 am until service at 12 noon at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
DEC
3
Service
12:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275622070
