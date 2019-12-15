Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Conrad. View Sign Service Information David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-408-6651 Send Flowers Obituary

CONRAD, Milton P. III "Phil" 79, of Gulfport, passed away at home Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Born Dec. 16, 1939 in Louisville, KY, he was the son of the late Milton ("Milt") P. Conrad and the late Marjorie Resch Conrad. Phil graduated from Atherton High School in Louisville, KY. He attended the University of Kentucky and was a passionate UK sports supporter. Phil worked as an independent furniture sales consultant in Louisville, KY. It was during this time he met and married his late wife, Sharon Kay Conrad. They lived there until 1985. Later that year, they moved to St. Petersburg, FL and have lived there since. Phil enjoyed golf, fishing, boating, traveling, sports, and other activities as a member of the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club in Gulfport. Phil is survived by his daughter, Mindi Conrad Griffin of St. Petersburg, FL; son-in-law, John Curtis Griffin of St. Petersburg, FL; grandson, Connor Lleyton Griffin of St. Petersburg, FL; eight cousins, John Conrad of Louisville, KY, Bob Conrad of Louisville, KY, Linda Conrad of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Travelsted of Bowling Green, KY, Karen (Pete) Conrad of Goshen, KY, Jane Conrad of Westport, KY, Betty (Marshall) Boughton of Campbellsburg, KY, and the late Stanley Conrad Jr. of Louisville, KY ; mother-in-law, Margaret Good of Columbus, OH; sister-in law, Deborah Czech of Columbus, OH; two brothers-in-law, Theodore Good of Columbus, OH and William Good of Columbus, OH; five nieces and nephews, Stasia Suleiman (Fadi) and their children, Aya and Hamza, of Dublin, OH; Andrzej (Leah) Czech of Los Angeles, CA, Allison, Will, and Grace Good of Columbus, OH. Burial arrangements, yet to be finalized, will be at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, KY. The family suggests that contributions may be made in Phil's name to The First Tee of St. Petersburg or the . David C. Gross Funeral Home

