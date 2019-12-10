Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton KORNYLAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KORNYLAK, Milton William 100, of Weeki Wachee, FL, passed away peacefully, December 3, 2019. Milton was born in Jersey City, NJ, October 28 1919, moved to Sea Girt, NJ, and then to Weeki Wachee, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Teofil and Anna Kornylak; brothers, Andrew, Edward, sisters; Mary, Dorothy, Anna, Catherine, Daisy, Margaret. Milton is survived by his sister, Helen, and many nieces and nephews. Milton graduated from the Stevens Institute of Technology, was known for putting theoretical knowledge to practical use, and was able to secure a well-paying job as a surveyor during the depression. He was also artistically inclined, and drew beautiful posters on bulletin boards, and automobile safety diagrams at Stevens Institute. Milton served briefly in the Navy. He was a ship's Engineer in the Merchant Marine for 56 years, retiring at 80 years old, in 1999. Milton traveled the world over, and was always ready to help children and animals in need, as he recounted vivid stories of his travels. Milton loved hard work, was generous, thoughtful, and helped his family physically and financially, whenever they needed help. Milton spent his last years with his nephew, Bill Gilbert and wife Terri. He loved the warm Florida weather, no more shoveling snow. Growing tomatoes in NJ was his favorite pastime, Florida tomatoes, sadly, never measured up.

