HERNANDEZ, Minerva
98, of Tampa, Florida, passed away February 13, 2019. She was born in Ybor City and was a lifelong Tampa resident. She was a devoted homemaker and housewife of 60 plus years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hernandez; her mother, Flora Diaz and her daughter, Lorraine Bello. She is survived by her daughter, Yvette Perez (Alan) and her grandchildren; Ernest, Cristine and Celeste Bello, Michael Perez (Stephanie) and great-grandson, Braeden. She was the best Wife, Mother and Daughter anyone could ever have. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019