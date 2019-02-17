Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minerva ROSA. View Sign

ROSA, Minerva



67, passed away peacefully in her husband, Stephen's arms on February 6, 2019 at 4:45 am, at Tampa General Hospital, after a long illness. She was just about two months shy of her 68th birthday. Minerva, a gentle, loving, selfless soul, was surrounded by her immediate family: her sons, Albizu Acevedo and Miguel Castro Jr.; her daughters-in-law, Janelle Acevedo and Ciji Castro; sister, Lucy Rosa and son, Felix Ramirez.



Minerva had a long career in teaching children, starting in New York City, extending to Puerto Rico, her native land, and finishing in Hillsborough County, where she taught at various levels and schools. Her most recent position was at Stewart Middle Magnet teaching math, often to special needs children.



Minerva also was the Sunday School Director at Tampa Unity on Horatio Street in the past under Ross and Joan Goodman and later Alan and Debbie Moss. She thrived in that role, where she especially loved the annual Christmas play, directed by her spiritual sister, Ruth Ann Rauter, who also recently passed after a long illness. Incidentally, she met her husband at that same church, where his father was the minister for 20+ years, and where they both taught Sunday school.



Minerva was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to Heriberto and Daria Rosa on April 13, 1951. She moved to the Bronx, New York at a very young age, and later graduated from Brooklyn College before embarking on her long teaching career. She later got her master's degree in Special Education from USF in Tampa.



She is survived by several brothers, Lorenzo Rosa, Rafael Rosa, Carlos Rosa, Edwin Rosa, Anthony Rosa, and Richard Rosa; sisters, Lucy Rosa, Blanca Rosa, and Iris Rosa. Most of them live in the New York City area, except Edwin, who recently moved to Thailand, Lucy, who lives in Seffner, and Richard who lives in Tampa. She also has many adoring nieces and nephews. Minerva's grandsons, Albizu (13), Joaquin (11), and Dante (8) Acevedo, and her granddaughters, Angelina (3), and Camilla (7 months) Castro, were her crowning joy in life, and she doted on them every chance she could.



Minerva, like her husband, Stephen, chose to be cremated by the Neptune Society. Initial services will be private for immediate family. A Spring memorial will be held in her birth month, April, at the beach at the far west end of Cypress Street in Tampa, where she and her husband enjoyed mornings, taking in nature and wandering the mangrove trails, as the jets soared overhead from Tampa International Airport.



The circle certainly is unbroken, sweetheart, to paraphrase one of your treasured morning devotionals, sung by Johnny and June Carter Cash and their band. I hope you are enjoying that better world that has been waiting "in the sky, Lord, in the sky."

