BROBST, Minnie "Belle" 80, left this earth to be with her heavenly father September 4, 2019. She entered into eternal rest and joined the love of her life, Ray Eugene Brobst and her parents, Eval Aquilla and Rosa Lee Scott. Belle was born on September 24, 1938 In Rayville, Louisiana. She is survived by Cynthia Johnson (Nick), Susie Kimbel (Mark), Alicia Wilkerson (Billy); and two siblings, Ethel Moreland and Albert "Buddy" Scott; grandchildren, Chris Salter, Nicholas Salter, Stacey Pascarella, Angie Roberts, Matthew, Joshua, and Jacob Kimbel, Preston and Blake Sparkman, William, Blane, and Preston Wilkerson, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-randchildren. She was a dedicated mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Grace Point Presbyterian Church and Eastern Star. Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 4 pm, the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. First Presbyterian Church 404 W. Reynolds St. Plant City, 33563. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33803 (863) 297-1880. Condolences may be shared online at www.haught.care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019