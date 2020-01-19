Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie MACKEY. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 2:00 PM Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MACKEY, Minnie Sue (Palmer) "Suzy" of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away on January 5, 2020 in hospice care. To her friends and family, she was known as Suzy and was quick to point this out to anyone calling her Minnie. She was born in Washington, D.C. on March 22, 1950 and moved to Tampa with her family in 1958. Suzy graduated from Leto High School and completed LPN training, specializing in wound care. Nursing was her passion and she dedicated her life to taking care of others for 41 years. Suzy married Garrett (Gary) Mackey in 1972 and had a son, Garrett Joseph Mackey, born in 1981. She was known by all as someone who put the well-being of others ahead of her own. Suzy loved owls and Coca-Cola memorabilia, the Miami Dolphin football team, the TV show "Survivor", Kenny Rogers, and animals especially dogs. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Garrett and his wife, Leslee; brother, James (Jimmy) Palmer, and his wife, Linda. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 pm at the Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayonet Point Regional Hospital, American Diabetes Association, Catholic Charities.

MACKEY, Minnie Sue (Palmer) "Suzy" of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away on January 5, 2020 in hospice care. To her friends and family, she was known as Suzy and was quick to point this out to anyone calling her Minnie. She was born in Washington, D.C. on March 22, 1950 and moved to Tampa with her family in 1958. Suzy graduated from Leto High School and completed LPN training, specializing in wound care. Nursing was her passion and she dedicated her life to taking care of others for 41 years. Suzy married Garrett (Gary) Mackey in 1972 and had a son, Garrett Joseph Mackey, born in 1981. She was known by all as someone who put the well-being of others ahead of her own. Suzy loved owls and Coca-Cola memorabilia, the Miami Dolphin football team, the TV show "Survivor", Kenny Rogers, and animals especially dogs. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Garrett and his wife, Leslee; brother, James (Jimmy) Palmer, and his wife, Linda. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 pm at the Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayonet Point Regional Hospital, American Diabetes Association, Catholic Charities. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close