RUBIN, Minson R. of St. Petersburg, FL, trans- itioned February 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Gibbs High (Class of 1963) and Florida A&M University; teacher and basketball coach for the Pinellas County School System. He was a member of the Gibbs Sports Hall of Fame and Gibbs Gladiator Alumni Association. He was also a community activist serving with many other organizations and was a member of Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jeanette Rubin; son, Minson Rubin II (Nancy); brothers, Alfreddy Rubin and Bruce Rubin (Tammy); three grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, Feb. 8, 1 pm, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church. Visitation, Friday, Jan. 7, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266. Wake, 6 pm. Grand Central Progressive M.B. Church, 1401 18th Avenue South.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020