PACE, Miriam C. "MiMi" 71, of Clearwater, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Miriam was born on April 2, 1948 in Hartsville, South Carolina. Prior to her retirement she worked for the American Red Cross and the Helen Ellis Hospital. She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Micciche and John C. (Deana) Guthrie Jr., both of Clearwater; and two grandchildren, Anthony Joseph Micciche of Tallahassee and Gina Marie Micciche of Clearwater. Graveside services will be held today, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 am, at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park in Largo, Florida. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020