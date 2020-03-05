PUTNEY, Miriam F. began her trip to Heaven on March 2, 2020. She was born in St Petersburg, the daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Leonard Okerstrom. She is survived by her husband, James R; her son, James D (Rachael) and her grandson, James D Jr. She was an accomplished pianist and played in local recitals and church gatherings. She also traveled extensively with her husband. Most of all, she will be remembered for her great kindness and generosity. She was always willing to help someone who was truly in need. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 3 pm at First Presbyterian church of St. Petersburg, 701 Beach Drive NE. In place of flowers, contributions may be made to or the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020