SIMEONI, Miriam 85, of Dunedin, FL, passed away Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Miriam was born in Smederevo, Serbia. She met husband Osvaldo in 1957 on a boat en route to Sydney, Australia, where they lived for 11 years and where children Richard, Anna, and Serbo were born. In 1969, the family traveled by boat to the United States and settled in northwest Indiana where daughter Pia was born. Miriam obtained her real estate license in 1976 in Indiana and continued as a realtor until 2009 while in Florida, frequently attaining the distinction of top producer. She also volunteered as a translator for The American Red Cross and took Spanish classes, adding to her repertoire of languages including Serbian, Italian, and of course English. Miriam was a force of nature, beloved by her many friends and family throughout the years. She was a loving, dedicated mother who car pooled her kids to piano lessons, swim practice and swim meets, sometimes seen napping on the bleachers, but mostly making lifelong friendships with other swim moms. She and her husband Osvaldo lived a rich life, traveling the world together as loving and inseparable partners for over 63 years. She provided that richness of life to her children as well, through trips to Chicago museums, nature hikes, sports, education, and laughter. Everyone who knows her knows that she loved to laugh. Miriam was predeceased by her mother, Javorka Ilic, stepfather, Slavko Ilic, brother, Serbo Stojkovic, and her son, Richard Simeoni. She is survived by her husband, Osvaldo "Ted" Simeoni; children, Anna Simeoni and partner Emma Lagos, Serbo Simeoni and wife Dorothy, and Pia Simeoni; and grandchildren, Theodore Simeoni and wife Amber, Phillip Simeoni, Jack Simeoni, Max Simeoni, Veronica Simeoni, Sophia Simeoni, and Vincent Simeoni. Last, but not least, her beloved "Bird," a sun conure, who has found a loving home per her wishes.

