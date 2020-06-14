Mirta Capote

CAPOTE, Mirta 86, of Tampa, founder of Al Capote's Cleaners, Inc. passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born December 25, 1933 in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba to Pelayo and Augustina Valdes. She married Fermin Capote in 1952 and in 1968 they packed up their family and left Cuba in search of a better life. After spending time in New York and Los Angeles, they settled in Tampa Bay, where for the past 30 years, have been serving the Tampa Bay area at Al Capote's Cleaners. Mirta is survived by her loving sons, George, Frank, and David; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was a force to be reckoned with and a true believer in peace and harmony. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



