MEANA, Mitchell A. 60, of St. Petersburg, FL, left us after a struggle with cancer August 11, 2019. He was born to Alfred and Geraldine (Yates) Meana, December 15, 1958. Mitch is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tetyana (Polishuk) Meana; their son, Dmitri; his daughter, Jessica Meana Lee; sister, Bev Jackson; and brothers, Alan and Gregory Meana. After leaving St. Petersburg High School he served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1981, he left the Air Force to help his father with the family business eventually rising to the position of President. After the family business was sold, Mitch owned his own business, One Stop Flooring, Incorporated. Mitch would probably point to the acquisition and remodel of Colonial Oaks as his most satisfying business accomplishment. He enjoyed hobbies such as computers, blogging, and politics. Mitchell loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Private services will be held at Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Woodside Suncoast Chapter.

