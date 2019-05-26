PINIELLA, Miya Naijo
83, went to Our Father's House to be at peace with God on May 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alfonso Piniella Jr.; sons, Glenn and Paul (Bill Arthur); daughter, Susan Maness (Eddie); grandchildren, Jeremy, Heather, Tyler, and two great-grandchildren, all of Tampa. A Memorial Service will be held at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Tampa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019