Miya Naijo Piniella

Obituary
PINIELLA, Miya Naijo

83, went to Our Father's House to be at peace with God on May 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alfonso Piniella Jr.; sons, Glenn and Paul (Bill Arthur); daughter, Susan Maness (Eddie); grandchildren, Jeremy, Heather, Tyler, and two great-grandchildren, all of Tampa. A Memorial Service will be held at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Tampa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
