Modesta Santo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Modesta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANTO, Modesta Ann "Moe" (Laurella) 81, of Clearwater, FL, was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She was a precious mother, wife, aunt; the heart, soul, and bedrock of her family; the star of so many of our family's best stories and moments; the queen of our hearts. She is survived by her son, Michael; and her husband of 53 years, plus two, Donald; as well as by five nieces, Maria, Marietta L., Stephanie, Lydia, Alexis, Marietta K.; and five nephews, Peter, Jerrold, Thomas, Clark, James. We miss you already. Moss Feaster Dunedin MossFeasterDunedin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
7275622040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved