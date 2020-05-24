SANTO, Modesta Ann "Moe" (Laurella) 81, of Clearwater, FL, was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She was a precious mother, wife, aunt; the heart, soul, and bedrock of her family; the star of so many of our family's best stories and moments; the queen of our hearts. She is survived by her son, Michael; and her husband of 53 years, plus two, Donald; as well as by five nieces, Maria, Marietta L., Stephanie, Lydia, Alexis, Marietta K.; and five nephews, Peter, Jerrold, Thomas, Clark, James. We miss you already. Moss Feaster Dunedin MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.