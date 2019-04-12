DEL RIO, Modesto Manuel,
89, of Tampa, passed away April 4, 2019, peacefully in his home, exactly where he wanted to be. He was born July 27, 1929, the son of Modesto Del Rio and Martina San-Felez. He was raised in West Tampa where he continued to reside his entire life. Modesto was a Korean War veteran with the United States Navy where he served his country proudly. For those who knew him personally you will understand "two will get you one". He is now reunited with his beautiful, late, wife of 43 years, Consuelo Del Rio, who preceded him in death in 2011. "Mo" was the adored father of Melissa Del Rio Stoddard, Richard Del Rio, and Deborah Del Rio; and his stepsons, Marcus Aguiar and Dwayne Aguiar. He also left behind his loving companion, Anne Marie Moya, who has been by his side for the last eight years of his life. Saying good-bye to his grandchildren, Skyler, Logan, Mykel, Camryn, Cole, Bobby, Maria, Manny, Richard "Ricky" Jr., Alexandra and Nicolas, as well as his loving great-grandchildren. They will always remember him as their Abuelo. He was a business man and the proud owner of Mo's Sandwich Shop for many years, where he worked alongside Consuelo. If you ever visited their sandwich shop, you would have been teased by the head-chef, Modesto, and you would always come back for more. Modesto was a strong business man. He remained in business for over 45 years with his business partner William (Willie Fernandez). He was a proud, strong and vibrant man and will be incredibly missed by all of his family and friends. The family will receive friends for a Memorial Visitation at Gonzalez Funeral Home located at 7209 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL, on April 19, 2019 at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Papa..."Tell mama I said hello and how we have missed her. You are now reunited and what an amazing time it is for you again to be in each other's arms. You are and will always be my hero. I will see you again someday." ~Melissa. The family would like to thank the special care given to Modesto by all the countless nurses and doctors that were caring for him over the past few months. We would also like to thank the nurses at Lifepath Hospice, who assisted our father in a pain free and loving manner. He had suffered long enough and these nurses provided him with the love and compassion to allow him peace through his journey home to be with our Lord and Savior.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019