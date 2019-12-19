HAITHAM, Mohammed Sameh, 19, of St Petersburg, FL passed away in Pensacola, FL, on December 6, 2019. He was a graduate of Lakewood High School where he excelled in basketball, cross country, track and field. He was a member of the Carrera program and played AAU Basketball for The Basketball Warehouse Pinellas Park. Mohammed was an Air Crewman for the U.S. Navy. Heartfelt memories he leaves to his loving mother, Evelyn Nichelle Brady; dear father, Sameh Nasser Haitham; brothers, John Brady, Irvin Lawrence Jr., and Shadin Haitham; sisters, Summayah Haitham and Salma Haitham; a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation, Friday, 6-8 pm, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St S. Funeral services, Saturday, Dec. 21, 11 am, at First Baptist Church of Gandy Blvd., 1900 Gandy Blvd., St Petersburg, FL 33702 Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019