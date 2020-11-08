ROSSOW, Moira C. (Mahoney) 84, of Seminole, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas (Mary), John (Linda), and Scott (April); daughters, Tory Rossow and Holly (Thomas) Virnoche; five grandchildren, Kerry (Jake) Miller, Craig Rossow, Nicholas, Conor, and Matthew Virnoche; sister, Sheila Keefe; and special friends, Beryl Wise and Glenn Oster. Born in Wisconsin, she attended Holy Angels Academy and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She was the manager of Classic Inns of Wisconsin and worked for Bay Island Condominiums in Florida for 10 years. Moira loved her life, especially spending time with her friends or beloved cat. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church. She will join her husband in Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice, Clearwater.



