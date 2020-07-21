Moises SUAREZ

SUAREZ, Moises Ernesto Amado passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at the age of 82. He arrived from Cuba in 1962 with his wife and two young children to build a life away from Communism, they were armed with only the clothes on their backs and faith in God. He worked hard and provided a wonderful life for them. He initially worked several jobs to get his family situated, he became a professional photographer with Bryn Alan studios, and in the latter part of his life became a truck driver before retiring in South Tampa. He had a creative mind and loved working with his hands, you could always find him working on an invention or craft. His magnificent cakes and pinatas adorned the birthdays and celebrations of his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for storytelling that fascinated young and old alike. He always found time to help others, often opening his home to other families and aiding in any way he could. His counsel was highly regarded by friends. His weekly breakfasts with his son was always a highlight of his week. He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years Olga E. Suarez and is survived by his present wife, Dora L. Suarez; and two children Moises P. Suarez and (Karen Suarez) and Olga Leavens (Willie Leavens); one stepdaughter, Jennifer Morales Moreno. He has seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great-greatgrandson. He built a legacy of love for his family and friends. Forever in our hearts he will be greatly missed.



