Mollye Poe

POE, Mollye Ann of Dunedin, Florida went peacefully to be with the Lord Friday, June 19, 2020 after a long illness. Born February 5, 1936 in Washington DC, she was the only child and beloved daughter of Elmer and Mary Redmon. She had a wonderful childhood growing up in Arlington, Virginia with a lot of extended family in the area. After graduating from Washington-Lee High School and attending business classes, Mollye worked at the National Security Agency where she met the love of her life and future husband, Wilford "Bill" Poe. In 1968, with four children in tow, the family moved to the small town of Dunedin, Florida where Bill started a 30 year career at Honeywell. Mollye enjoyed raising their children and created a beautiful home filled with love. With three sons in Little League, Mollye attended many baseball games at Fisher Field. Mollye also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for the Dunedin Brownie and Junior troops. She was a long-time member of the Dunedin Youth Guild and President of the organization in the early 1970's. The family spent many weekends and summers boating and camping all around Florida, including an annual trip to the Fort Wilderness Campground at her favorite destination: Walt Disney World. After their children were grown, Mollye earned her realtor license and worked for Dynamic Realty in Dunedin. Mollye loved traveling and she and Bill traversed the country multiple times in their beloved "ARVY". They also traveled overseas to Europe, Egypt, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, usually with cherished friends. She was always happy to come home to Dunedin, which she thought was the most beautiful place on Earth. She loved sitting in her back yard and watching the birds on the birdfeeder and enjoying the Florida sunshine. Mollye was a long-time member of the Countryside Country Club. She loved tennis and was a frequent player in her younger years. She remained an avid tennis fan throughout her life. Vivacious and outgoing, Mollye was a true daughter of Virginia - a southern belle that was known for her colorful outfits, her Virginia accent, her red hair and her coral lipstick and fingernails. She loved her family more than anything and was always their biggest cheerleader. She will be missed beyond words. Mollye was preceded in death by her loving parents Elmer and Mary Redmon; her stepfather, John Trumbo; and her third son, Leslie Poe. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wilford Poe of Dunedin; her children, Leonard Poe of New Port Richey, Stuart Poe of Dunedin, and Laura Poe Marks of Dunedin; her daughter-in-law, Julie Poe and her son-in-law, Christian Marks; eight grandchildren, Raleigh, Dalton, Daniel, Rachel, Beatrice, Rabon, Jackson, and Greta; one great-grandson, Adam; her beloved aunt, Ethel Hall of Richmond, VA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. There will be a Memorial Service for Mollye at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL Saturday, June 27. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm and the service will begin at 2:30 pm. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens



