BAILEY, Monabelle Ann
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monabelle Ann Bailey.
77, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday March 31, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bruce; daughter, Deborah Skinner; sons, Michael and Jay Bailey. Also her seven loving grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, April 5 from 11 am until service time at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
R. Lee Williams & Son
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 527-1177
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019