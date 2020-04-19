|
|
EPSTEIN, Monica 65, of Tampa passed away on April 16, 2020. Dr. Monica Epstein was born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 1954. She grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Nathan B Forrest High School. Monica received her Psychology Degree from the University of South Florida and her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the University of South Florida. Monica was active at USF as a Professor in the Psychology department and Tampa Bay Academy of Collaborative Divorce Group, as well as her own private practice. Monica is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, David; two children, Jennifer Epstein (Mark Bates) and Joe Epstein (Jennifer); two loving sisters, Karen Jackson (Jack), and Clare Yorkison (Gregg), as well as nieces and nephews, Denise Furano (Tim Lambertson), Melissa Winstead (Matt), Doug Furano, Sam Shepherd, and Kim Shepherd. In lieu of flowers Monica would like to direct donations to either USF Dept of Psychology, Fund #421210, Link: giving.usf.edu/online/gift/f/421210, or mail it to: Attn: Shae Krispinsky, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., #PCD4118G, Tampa, FL 33620 or to LifePath Hospice, 3010 Azeele St., Suite #120, Tampa, FL 33609. Due to current restrictions regarding the coronavirus, interment services will be private and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online guestbook available at segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020