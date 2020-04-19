Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica EPSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica EPSTEIN


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica EPSTEIN Obituary
EPSTEIN, Monica 65, of Tampa passed away on April 16, 2020. Dr. Monica Epstein was born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 1954. She grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Nathan B Forrest High School. Monica received her Psychology Degree from the University of South Florida and her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the University of South Florida. Monica was active at USF as a Professor in the Psychology department and Tampa Bay Academy of Collaborative Divorce Group, as well as her own private practice. Monica is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, David; two children, Jennifer Epstein (Mark Bates) and Joe Epstein (Jennifer); two loving sisters, Karen Jackson (Jack), and Clare Yorkison (Gregg), as well as nieces and nephews, Denise Furano (Tim Lambertson), Melissa Winstead (Matt), Doug Furano, Sam Shepherd, and Kim Shepherd. In lieu of flowers Monica would like to direct donations to either USF Dept of Psychology, Fund #421210, Link: giving.usf.edu/online/gift/f/421210, or mail it to: Attn: Shae Krispinsky, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., #PCD4118G, Tampa, FL 33620 or to LifePath Hospice, 3010 Azeele St., Suite #120, Tampa, FL 33609. Due to current restrictions regarding the coronavirus, interment services will be private and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online guestbook available at segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
Download Now