Monique CRUMBY
CRUMBY, Monique Marie "Nikki" 39, went home to be with the Lord with her family by her side at Hospice Woodside, June 14, 2020. She was a great mother and friend that had a heart of gold. Survivors include her mother, Nancy Haines; daughters, Tatiana and Ava; son, Christian; brothers, Timothy Haines, Nadab Haines; sisters, Mable Christian, Keren Childers, Debbie Haines; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled at The Life Center, 734 62nd Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 am, with Pastor Daron Hudspeth officiating.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
