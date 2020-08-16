Monique CRUMBY

CRUMBY, Monique Marie "Nikki" 39, went home to be with the Lord with her family by her side at Hospice Woodside, June 14, 2020. She was a great mother and friend that had a heart of gold. Survivors include her mother, Nancy Haines; daughters, Tatiana and Ava; son, Christian; brothers, Timothy Haines, Nadab Haines; sisters, Mable Christian, Keren Childers, Debbie Haines; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled at The Life Center, 734 62nd Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 am, with Pastor Daron Hudspeth officiating.



