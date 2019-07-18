|
HARCOURT, Monique G.
85, of Palm Harbor, passed away July 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Pat (Tom) McAdam; son, Arry (Becky) Housh; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave. Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 10 am at Calvary Chapel, 32676 US Hwy. 19 N. Palm Harbor.
Dobies FH/ Tarpon Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019