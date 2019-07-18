Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Chapel
32676 US Hwy. 19 N. Palm Harbor.
Palm Harbor, FL
View Map
Monique G. Harcourt

HARCOURT, Monique G.

85, of Palm Harbor, passed away July 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Pat (Tom) McAdam; son, Arry (Becky) Housh; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave. Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 10 am at Calvary Chapel, 32676 US Hwy. 19 N. Palm Harbor.

Dobies FH/ Tarpon Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019
